Greenwood police officer resigns before disciplinary hearing

GREENWOOD, Ind. (WISH) — Officer Elijah Allen on Friday resigned from the Greenwood Police Department.

Allen was scheduled to appear for a hearing on Oct. 30. He was one of two officers facing termination for violating department policies on the use of computers, mobile data use, and standards of conduct.

Samuel Bowen is the other officer. His hearing is still scheduled for November. He has filed a lawsuit against the Greenwood city government for trying to punish him over his right to free speech.