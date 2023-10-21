Search
Make wishtv.com your home page

Greenwood police officer resigns before disciplinary hearing

Greenwood police officer resigns before disciplinary hearing

by: Avi Sarkar
Posted: / Updated:

GREENWOOD, Ind. (WISH) — Officer Elijah Allen on Friday resigned from the Greenwood Police Department.

Allen was scheduled to appear for a hearing on Oct. 30. He was one of two officers facing termination for violating department policies on the use of computers, mobile data use, and standards of conduct.

Samuel Bowen is the other officer. His hearing is still scheduled for November. He has filed a lawsuit against the Greenwood city government for trying to punish him over his right to free speech.

Crime Map

Trending stories

MORE STORIES

Untreated mental health illnesses cost...
As Seen on TV /
Indiana man jailed on $1...
Indiana News /
IMPD officer delivers pizza for...
Local News /
‘To Kill a Mockingbird’ is...
Local News /
Indianapolis celebrates Madam Walker Memorial...
Local News /
Delphi defense backs out, but...
I-Team 8 /
News 8’s Camila Fernandez and...
Focused on Family and Community /
Pacers Bikeshare program to add...
Local News /