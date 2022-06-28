Crime Watch 8

Greenwood police still searching for driver in fatal hit-and-run case

GREENWOOD, Ind. (WISH) — The Greenwood Police Department is still trying to find the driver who killed a pedestrian in a hit-and-run crash earlier this month.

The Greenwood Police Department said it has received video from a business showing the suspect vehicle from a crash that killed Andrew Benkert of Greenwood on June 15. Benkert, 23, was struck by a vehicle while walking on State Road 135 just north of West Fairview Road.

Police describe the vehicle as a 2002-08 Chevrolet Trailblazer. Officers say the vehicle is missing the mirror and mirror assembly on the right side door, and likely has damage to the right headlight, right fender and bumper. The vehicle may also be missing the gold Chevrolet emblem from the front grill.

Investigators said the video shows the driver stop north of the crash, turn on the hazard lights, then turn right onto Fry Road.

Anyone with information on the case is asked to call 317-865-0300.