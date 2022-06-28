Crime Watch 8

Greenwood police still searching for driver in fatal hit-and-run case

(Provided Photo/Greenwood Police Department)
by: Kyle Bloyd
Posted: / Updated:

GREENWOOD, Ind. (WISH) — The Greenwood Police Department is still trying to find the driver who killed a pedestrian in a hit-and-run crash earlier this month.

The Greenwood Police Department said it has received video from a business showing the suspect vehicle from a crash that killed Andrew Benkert of Greenwood on June 15. Benkert, 23, was struck by a vehicle while walking on State Road 135 just north of West Fairview Road.

Police describe the vehicle as a 2002-08 Chevrolet Trailblazer. Officers say the vehicle is missing the mirror and mirror assembly on the right side door, and likely has damage to the right headlight, right fender and bumper. The vehicle may also be missing the gold Chevrolet emblem from the front grill.

Investigators said the video shows the driver stop north of the crash, turn on the hazard lights, then turn right onto Fry Road.

Anyone with information on the case is asked to call 317-865-0300.

© 2022 Circle City Broadcasting I, LLC. | All Rights Reserved.

MORE STORIES

Spotlight on the Business-to-Business industry

BEO Show /

Man who allegedly slapped Rudy Giuliani on back charged with assault, court records show

National /

How to protect your investments from inflation

On The Money /

Life. Style. Live! ‘Hot Links’ June 28, 2022

Life.Style.Live! /


 
Copyright 2022 Circle City Broadcasting I, LLC. | All Rights Reserved.