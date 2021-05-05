Crime Watch 8

Greenwood woman charged with attempted murder

FRANKLIN, Ind. (WISH) — A 35-year-old Greenwood woman was charged Tuesday with attempted murder, the Johnson County prosecutor’s office said in a news release Wednesday.

Linda Bermann was charged after two juveniles about 9 p.m. Monday called Greenwood Police Department to a home in the 1700 block of Blue Grass Parkway. That’s east of U.S. 31 between East Stop 18 Road and East Worthsville Road.

Court documents said the juveniles reported that Bermann tried to shoot one of them with an assault rifle at the home.

Bermann later told police she’d made the threat to kill herself and the two juveniles because a relative upset her, and she wanted to make the relative feel badly.

No one was hurt in the incident.

No court dates for Bermann had been set by late Wednesday afternoon, according to online records.

Bermann was taken to IU Health Methodist Hospital where she was being detained for a mental health evaluation.

Police seized a U.S. Defense Solutions .300 AR-15 rifle and a Colt Defender .45 ACP pistol from the home. Authorities also filed paperwork to suspend Bermann’s rights to own firearms under Indiana’s “red flag” law.

