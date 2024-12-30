47°
Greenwood woman found dead with blunt force trauma

(WISH Photo)
by: Parker Carlson
Posted: / Updated:

GREENWOOD, Ind. (WISH) — A woman was found dead in a Greenwood home, the Indianapolis Police Department said Monday.

Dec. 30, IMPD responded to the 7800 block of Ella Dobbs Lane, near US 31 South and East Stop 11 Road, around 5:43 a.m. for a report of a deceased person.

Officers arrived to the home to find a woman with injuries consistent with blunt force trauma, she was pronounced deceased on the scene.

The Marion County Coroner’s Office has not released the identity of the woman.

Homicide detectives are investigating.

