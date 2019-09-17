Guatemalan gets 3½ more years after crash killed Colts LB

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The man who hit and killed Colts player Edwin Jackson and his Uber driver Jeffrey Monroe on I-70 in early 2018 was convicted and sentenced for illegally reentering the United States after he had been previously deported.

Manuel Orrego-Zavala, a 38-year-old Guatemalan national, was sentenced following a guilty plea to 42 months in federal prison by U.S. District Chief Judge Jane E. Magnus-Stinson at the federal courthouse in Indianapolis, federal prosecutors announced Tuesday.

“Mr. Orrego-Zavala re-entered the country illegally for the second time before he put the public safety of Indianapolis at risk and took the lives of two innocent men on February 4, 2018,” said U.S. Attorney Josh Minkler.

Federal investigators say that on February 4, 2018, Orrego-Zavala was driving westbound on I-70 when he swerved and the truck he was driving struck Monroe and Jackson, who were standing alongside the highway after Jackson had become ill and Monroe pulled over.

The impact killed Monroe and Jackson. Orrego-Zavala, who had a blood alcohol content of twice the legal limit, was later convicted in state court and sentenced to 16 years in jail for causing their deaths when operating a vehicle while under the influence of alcohol.

An Indiana State trooper saw Orrego-Zavala walk away from the crash and detained him.