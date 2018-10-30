Gun found at Blackford High School; student in custody

Google Blackford High School in Hartford City, Indiana. (Google Maps)

HARTFORD CITY, Ind. (WISH) — A student and a gun are in police custody after a nearly three-hour lockdown at Blackford High School, authorities said.

School personnel were told about 2:10 p.m. Tuesday that a student had a gun at the high school, according to a news release issued Tuesday night by the school district superintendent, the Hartford City police chief and the Blackford County sheriff. About five minutes later, the Blackford County Sheriff's Department had the student in custody. The release did not indicate whether the student is facing criminal charges or the student's gender or age.

"Students remained in lock down well after the threat was neutralized, and as an additional precaution every student, every backpack and every classroom was searched to ensure student safety," the release said. "This led to the prolonged after school dismissal."

During the lockdown, another student suffered an injury in the industrial technology lab and was taken by ambulance to a hospital. The injury was not related to the gun threat, authorities said, but they did not indicate how serious the injuries were to the student in the lab or provide any other details.

No students or staff were injured in the gun incident.

Blackford County Schools will have normal Wednesday hours and will have counselors on hand if needed to help students.