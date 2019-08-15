Gun found in backpack of Lawrence Central student

LAWRENCE, Ind. (WISH) — A gun was found in the backpack of a Lawrence Central High School student.

School officials said no threat was presented to students or faculty.

According to the school, the student was searched due to arrive late and “erratic behavior suggestive of being under the influence.”

The gun was found in the student’s backpack prior to the student entering the main building.

School officials are working the the Lawrence Police Department to “determine the source and intent of the weapon,” according to a release sent to News 8.