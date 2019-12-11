Gun pulled at shoe sale meetup; teen tells police it was YouTube prank

MARION, Ind. (WISH) — A 28-year-old man from Muncie was arrested after what later was described as a prank being filmed for YouTube, Marion police said Tuesday.

Christopher Rodriguez was charged with pointing a loaded firearm, a felony. Online records on Tuesday showed he was out of the Grant County jail, where he was taken after his arrest.

Rodriguez said he was selling a pair of Nike Air Jordan shoes for his cousin for $60. He was to meet the buyer in the parking lot of Big Lots, 1535 S. Western Ave., at 5 p.m. Saturday.

Upon meeting Quintin Jones, 18, and Raymone Davis, 19, Rodriguez gave Jones the box so he could look at the shoes. Next, Davis said something about using a phone before grabbing the box and running away, said a news release from Marion Police Department.

Rodriguez followed in a vehicle and found Davis about a block away. That’s when Rodriguez got out of his vehicle, pointed his gun at Davis and ordered him to the ground, police said.

Davis later told police he and his friends were doing a prank and videoing it for YouTube and he’d planned to return the shoes to Rodriguez.

Rodriguez’s handgun was loaded, police said, and he had a valid Indiana lifetime gun permit.

Police said the prosecutor’s office was considering whether to file theft charges against Davis.