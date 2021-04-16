Crime Watch 8

Gunman fatally shoots 8, then self at FedEx facility near IND airport

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A gunman fatally shot eight people late Thursday night at a FedEx facility near Indianapolis International Airport before he killed himself, police said early Friday.

The gunman is believed to have fatally shot himself, said Officer Genae Cook, Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department spokeswoman.

No police officers were hurt.

Cook said multiple people were injured, and many drove themselves to area hospitals for treatment. IMPD did not have any idea how many people were inured, asking for people to contact the police department if they were injured in the shooting. Ambulances took at least eight people to hospitals, and two others were treated by medics at the facility.

Indianapolis police planned to have another news conference Friday morning.

IMPD was sent to reports of shots fired and an active shooter shortly before 11:10 p.m. Thursday at 8951 Mirabel Road. That’s the address of the FedEx facility in a commercial area with a few hotels and multiple warehouses just south of the I-70 interchange at AmeriPlex Parkway.

Jeremiah Miller had finished a shift at the FedEx facility and was preparing to work a second consecutive shift when he and a coworker, Timothy Boillat, heard gunfire, up to 10 shots.

Miller said, “This made me stand up and actually look out the entrance door, and I saw a man with a submachine gun of some sort, an automatic rifle, and he was firing in the open. I immediately ducked down and got scared and my friend’s mother, she came in and told us to get inside the car.”

Police have not revealed what type of gun was used.

About an hour after the shooting, Miller and Boillat were telling other workers not to come to work for the next shift.

Boillat said, “I didn’t exactly see a person get shot but, after hearing the shooting, I did see a body on the floor behind a vehicle…. Luckily, I was far enough away where he (the shooter) didn’t notice me or see me. So, thank God for that.

I-70 reopened shortly before 1 a.m. Friday after being closed for more than 90 minutes between I-465 and Ronald Reagan Parkway. However, Indiana State Police said, AmeriPlex Parkway was closed south of I-70; also, the ramp from the interstate to AmeriPlex Parkway was closed.

Cook said people anyone concerned about family members should go to the Holiday Inn Indianapolis Airport, which is southeast of the FedEx facility.

Hundreds of people were waiting in and around the Holiday Inn for information. A line had formed to a ballroom inside the hotel, where FedEx staffers were meeting with people to help them find workers. Chaplains, gathered by IMPD, also were comforting those waiting for news at the hotel. The American Red Cross was providing snacks and drinks.

Heather Wilson, a communications advisor with FedEx media relations, shared a statement with News 8: “We are aware of the tragic shooting at our FedEx Ground facility near the Indianapolis airport. Safety is our top priority, and our thoughts are with all those who are affected. We are working to gather more information and are cooperating with investigating authorities.”

Cook said FedEx workers should contact their supervisors or human resources about reporting to work Friday. She said the facility will be closed for some time.

U.S. Rep. André Carson tweeted at 2:44 a.m. Friday: “I am heartbroken by the mass shooting at the FedEx facility here in Indianapolis and praying for all affected by this tragedy. I am communicating with local authorities to get all details of the attack and my office stands ready to help everyone affected any way we can.”

The FedEx incident is the fourth mass shooting in Indianapolis this year, according to the Gun Violence Archive. The others were March 15 in the 2300 block of North Harding Street, Feb. 13 in the 3800 block of North Sherman Drive, and Jan. 24 in the 3540 block of Adams Street.

Suicide resources