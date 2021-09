Crime Watch 8

Gunshot victim shows up at IU Health Methodist Hospital, in serious condition

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – One person is in serious condition following a shooting, according to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department.

Police were called to IU Health Methodist Hospital just after 4:30 a.m. for a report of a walk-in person shot.

Once on the scene, officers located the gunshot victim. The victim was determined to be in serious condition.

It’s unclear where and when the shooting took place.

No suspect or victim information has been released.