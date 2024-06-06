Habitual criminal sought; he didn’t show up for trial where jury convicted him

MUNCIE, Ind. (WISH) — The search was on for a Muncie man after a jury found him guilty Wednesday of two felony drug charges and of being a habitual criminal, the Delaware County prosecutor says.

Reginald D. Akins Jr., 58, had been released from jail on bond May 3, against the prosecutor’s recommendation, prior to his trial. He didn’t show up to his trial before the jury’s verdict.

The jury found him guilty of felony charges of dealing in cocaine, and possession of methamphetamine, and misdemeanor charges of driving while suspended, and possession of drug paraphernalia.

The jury also ruled that Akins was a habitual offender for his to prior, unrelated felony convictions: armed robbery, and possession of methamphetamine. Akins has yet to be sentenced on those convictions.

A news release from Prosecutor Eric Hoffman explained. “The Honorable Judi L. Calhoun, Judge of the Delaware Circuit Court No. 1 withheld setting a sentencing date pending the arrest of the Defendant. This was somewhat of an unusual set of circumstances. The Defendant has multiple cases pending and was being held in the jail pending trial. However, on May 3, 2024, the Court, over the State’s objection, permitted the Defendant to post bail and be released. On May 17, 2024, the Court granted the State’s Motion to Revoke Bail based on the allegation that the Defendant removed his electronic home detention bracelet and an arrest warrant was issued. The Defendant failed to appear for his own jury trial this week. Nevertheless, the prosecution team proceeded with trial in the Defendant’s absence.”

Akins faces another court date on a felony charge for the removal of the bracelet.

A Muncie police officer about 10:30 a.m. Oct. 20, 2021, pulled over Akins after a license plate check found he was wanted on multiple warrants, court documents say. Drugs were found in his car.

Anyone with information on Akins’ whereabouts was asked to call the Delaware County Drug Task Force at 765-747-4866 or the Delaware County Dispatch Center 765-747-7878.