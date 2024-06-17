Hamilton County man accused of murdering ex-wife in Georgia, arrested in Carmel

CARMEL, Ind. (WISH) — A 49-year-old man was arrested Monday in Carmel after his ex-wife was found dead during the weekend in an apartment in Marietta, Georgia, according to police in the city northwest of Atlanta.

Dr. Samantha Woolery, 42, was found dead in her apartment in northern Marietta on Sunday morning. Concerned coworkers had called police after going to check on Woolery, a medical doctor who did not show up for work, and finding her stabbed to death. She was believed to have been murdered overnight from Saturday into Sunday, police say.

Marietta police tell News 8 that Carmel Police Department “did an amazing job” catching Mickey Anthony Woolery. He was booked into the Hamilton County jail in Noblesville on Monday afternoon. Jail records say Mickey Woolery is from Fishers.

A news release from Marietta police says, “Evidence led detectives to believe that Mickey had fled Georgia and returned to his primary residence in Carmel Indiana. Detectives from both agencies coordinated efforts including the use of the Carmel SWAT team, to search multiple addresses and ultimately arrange for Mickey’s capture. During their search, it is reported that Mickey attempted to flee on foot before being apprehended.”

Marietta police say an arrest warrant for Mickey Woolery was issued Sunday, and he was preliminarily charged with felony murder, felony aggravated assault, felony aggravated battery, felony possession of a weapon during the commission of a crime, and felony malice murder.

Authorities were working to extradite Mickey Woolery to Georgia.

Anyone with information in the case was asked to contact Crime Stoppers Greater Atlanta.

News reports from Atlanta say Samamtha Woolery recently graduated from Western Michigan University’s medical school and was completing her residency at Morehouse School of Medicine in Atlanta.

The school posted on social media, “We are deeply saddened to share the passing of Dr. Samantha Woolery, a beloved First-Year Surgery Resident. Dr. Woolery was formerly named MSM’s 2023 Intern of the Year.”