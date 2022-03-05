Crime Watch 8

Hamilton County man charged with arson for motorcycle club fire

HAMILTON COUNTY, Ind. — A Sheridan man is facing an arson charge.

Police accuse Aaron Wright of setting fire to a motorcycle club headquarters last May in a garage on Second Street in Sheridan.

According to investigators, Wright got into some sort of fight with the homeowner a month earlier regarding items in the garage.

Police say surveillance video and phone records placed Wright at the scene at the time of the fire. Police also say Wright made incriminating statements in a recorded phone conversation to his mother from the Hamilton County Jail.