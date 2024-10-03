Hamilton County town puts leader on leave amid state police investigation

ATLANTA, Ind. (WISH) — The government of a small Hamilton County town is not the target of an Indiana State Police investigation, an attorney said Thursday.

However, Atlanta officials have put the man who serves as its utility superintendent and building commissioner on administrative leave. Craig C. Siebe, an attorney representing the town government, shared the information about Andy Emmert with News 8 on Thursday.

State police on Wednesday said troopers conducted an investigation that involved Atlanta municipal buildings and the home of Emmert.

The Town Hall was closed for the day during Wednesday’s investigation.

State police had provided no information on its investigation as of 4 p.m. Thursday. No arrests have been announced.

Atlanta is a town of 700 people that’s about a 50-minute drive north of Indianapolis.

Statement

“The Town of Atlanta is aware of the ongoing investigation by the Indiana State Police and is fully cooperating with the investigation. It is the Town’s understanding that it is not the target of the investigation. The Town is awaiting further information from law enforcement as to the result of the investigation. Until the Town has additional information, Utility Superintendent and Building Commissioner Andy Emmert will be on administrative leave.” Craig C. Siebe, attorney, Nickloy Albright Gordon & Siebe Attorneys at Law in Noblesville

Indiana State Police on Oct. 2, 2024, were conducting an investigation in the northern Hamilton County town of Atlanta, Indiana. (WISH Photo/TJ Whitmer)