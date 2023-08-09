Hancock Co. Sheriff urges people to lock doors as wanted man remains at large

The Indiana State Police helicopter used in search of suspect in Hancock County. (Provided Photo/Hancock County Sheriff's Office)

GREENFIELD, Ind. (WISH) — The Hancock County Sheriff’s Office is urging people to lock their doors after an unsuccessful helicopter search for a suspect, according to their Facebook.

The sheriff’s office looked in the area of County Road 1000 North, just east of State Road 9 in Greenfield. They used the Indiana State Police helicopter, a Greenfield Police Department drone, police K-9s, and several officers from varying agencies.

The search was called off after two hours.

“The suspect is a white male, 6’2″-6’3″, about 180lbs in his late 30’s or early 40’s, wearing blue jeans and a light blue sweatshirt with a short beard,” the post said. “He is wanted for providing false information to police and may have warrants from other states.”

They are asking residents in the area of State Road 9 to Barnard Road, between 900 North and 1000 North, to keep their doors locked and an eye out for the suspect.