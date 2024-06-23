Hancock County commissioner held in jail on felony sexual assault warrant

Hancock County Commissioner John D. Jessup, (R). Jessup was being held in the Shelby County jail awaiting extradition to Las Vegas, where he was wanted for felony sexual assault. (Provided Photo/Shelby County jail)

SHELBYVILLE, Ind. (WISH) — A Hancock County official was arrested and awaits extradition after he was accused of sexual assault in Nevada.

Online court records show a warrant for Hancock County Commissioner John Jessup, (R), of Shirley, was issued out of Las Vegas on June 11. It was unclear when the sexual assault happened or when the investigation began.

On June 14, Jessup was arrested by the Shelby County Sheriff’s Office, and booked into the Shelby County jail. He was being held without bond.

Jail records listed Jessup as a current inmate as of Sunday morning. It was unclear when he would be extradited to Las Vegas.

News 8 has reached out to the Shirley and Las Vegas police departments and the Hancock County Commissioners Office for more information.