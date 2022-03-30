Crime Watch 8

Hancock County man gets 80 years for attempted murder of girlfriend

(Provided Photo/Hancock County Prosecutor's Office)
by: Divine Triplett
Posted: / Updated:

GREENFIELD, Ind. (WISH) — A Hancock County man will likely spend the remainder of his life behind bars after being found guilty of attempted murder.

Ronald McClure, 50, was given 80 years for stabbing his girlfriend in May 2021 after crashing into her car at a gas station.

The sentencing was Friday. A jury found him guilty Feb. 25.

Investigators believe McClure tried to get revenge on his girlfriend for kicking him out the house. He was kicked out for smoking crack cocaine.

He was convicted on six felonies: attempted murder, armed robbery, kidnapping, stalking, criminal recklessness and auto theft, as well as domestic battery and leaving the scene of an accident.

© 2022 Circle City Broadcasting I, LLC. | All Rights Reserved.

MORE STORIES

The Beast roller coaster at Kings Island is getting longer

News /

Severe storm watch issued for some counties south of Indianapolis until 1 a.m.

Weather Stories /

Watch ‘Countdown to Kickoff: Indy Eleven Home Opener’

Indy Eleven /

Academy: Will Smith refused to leave Oscars, broke conduct code

Entertainment /


 
Copyright 2022 Circle City Broadcasting I, LLC. | All Rights Reserved.