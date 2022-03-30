Crime Watch 8

Hancock County man gets 80 years for attempted murder of girlfriend

GREENFIELD, Ind. (WISH) — A Hancock County man will likely spend the remainder of his life behind bars after being found guilty of attempted murder.

Ronald McClure, 50, was given 80 years for stabbing his girlfriend in May 2021 after crashing into her car at a gas station.

The sentencing was Friday. A jury found him guilty Feb. 25.

Investigators believe McClure tried to get revenge on his girlfriend for kicking him out the house. He was kicked out for smoking crack cocaine.

He was convicted on six felonies: attempted murder, armed robbery, kidnapping, stalking, criminal recklessness and auto theft, as well as domestic battery and leaving the scene of an accident.