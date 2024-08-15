Hancock County man sentenced to 6 years after drawing loaded gun on officer

GREENFIELD, Ind. (WISH) — A Hancock County man who fled from police and drew a loaded gun on an officer was sentenced to six years.

Last week, Laquenta A. Gaines, 36, was sentenced to a total of six years: Five years executed in the Indiana Department of Corrections with one year suspended to probation.

Gaines was found guilty in June on four felony counts, including criminal recklessness, intimidation, and two counts of resisting law enforcement.

Related: Man convicted for resisting law enforcement, criminal recklessness in Hancock County

“I am pleased with this sentence,” Prosecutor Eaton said.

Eaton praised Deputy Richard VanOsdol, who acted quickly to subdue Gaines and call for back-up during the Jan. 29, 2021, incident. On that date, Deputy VanOsdol initiated a traffic stop on a vehicle that was exceeding the speed limit. When he spoke with the driver and passenger, he could smell both raw and burnt marijuana.

When he attempted to get Gaines, who was driving the car, to exit it, Gaines fled on foot. When VanOsdol caught up with him, Gaines had his hands on a handgun he had concealed in his waistband.

“Thanks to the quick actions of Deputy VanOsdol and the other responding officers who provided backup, this incident had a positive resolution,” Eaton said. “This case has been ongoing for several years and I’m pleased to finally have this resolution.”

“The lead charge in this case was a Level 5 felony, carrying a sentencing range of 1 to 6 years,” Deputy Prosecutor David Ostendorf said. “The defendant had only one prior conviction before this case. It is rewarding that he received the maximum sentence, with the majority of it to be served in the Department of Correction. The State advocated for this sentence due to the serious risk this incident posed to law enforcement.”