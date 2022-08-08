Crime Watch 8

Hancock County seeks suspicious car seen at school bus stop

by: Gregg Montgomery
Posted: / Updated:

GEM, Ind. (WISH) — Hancock County Sheriff’s Department is looking for a suspicious car seen hanging around a school bus stop Monday morning.

The department says people reported the car in the Havens subdivision, just off County Road 500 West south of U.S. 40. That’s about halfway between Indianapolis and Greenfield in western Hancock County.

Police say the driver asked kids if they needed a ride to school. They say the car had a handicapped or disabled placard hanging from the rear-view mirror.

Anyone with information or surveillance video of the area was asked to call the sheriff’s department.

© 2022 Circle City Broadcasting I, LLC. | All Rights Reserved.

MORE STORIES

Black community feels left out of DeHaan Estate development talks

I-Team 8 /

Experts: Businesses have some leverage in abortion debate

News /

Ex-Ohio court mediator arrested; allegedly sent feces to GOP

National /

Actress Anne Heche under investigation for DUI, hit-and-run, police say

Entertainment /


 
Copyright 2022 Circle City Broadcasting I, LLC. | All Rights Reserved.