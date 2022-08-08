Crime Watch 8

Hancock County seeks suspicious car seen at school bus stop

GEM, Ind. (WISH) — Hancock County Sheriff’s Department is looking for a suspicious car seen hanging around a school bus stop Monday morning.

The department says people reported the car in the Havens subdivision, just off County Road 500 West south of U.S. 40. That’s about halfway between Indianapolis and Greenfield in western Hancock County.

Police say the driver asked kids if they needed a ride to school. They say the car had a handicapped or disabled placard hanging from the rear-view mirror.

Anyone with information or surveillance video of the area was asked to call the sheriff’s department.