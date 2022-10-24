Crime Watch 8

Harrison County man accused of sexually abusing daughters charged with child molesting, incest

LANESVILLE, Ind. (WISH) — A Lanesville man is accused of sexually abusing his daughters and was arrested Thursday for child molestation, incest, and sexual misconduct with a minor, according to Indiana State Police.

Rex Sheckell, 57, was arrested on four counts of child molestation, two counts of incest including with a person younger than 16, and one count of sexual misconduct with a minor.

Sheckell’s younger daughter, who is now 29 years old, reached out to police in July and said her father sexually abused her multiple times during her childhood, starting when she was 3 years old.

The woman told police she “felt like she was protecting her family by not coming forward with the abuse. She said now that her mother is divorced from Mr. Sheckell and that her siblings are older, she feels comfortable talking about it,” court documents state.

The woman accused Sheckell of performing sexual acts on her, and forcing her to perform sexual acts with him, multiple times.

Court papers say the abuse took place in the family’s home in Corydon, at a Harrison County church camp, and over a five-year period when the family lived in New Mexico. When questioned by police, Sheckell denied having any kind of sexual contact with his daughter.

However, Sheckell admitted to sexually abusing his other daughter, who is now 34 years old, court papers say.

During a police interview, Sheckell’s older daughter said he started abusing her when she was very young.

“Victim 2 was unsure of the age to when the abuse started. Victim 2 stated that Mr. Sheckell would come into her bedroom and get on top of her when she would be on her stomach. She stated during one occasion Mr. Sheckell took her hand and put it on top of [his genitals],” court papers state.

While speaking with police, Sheckell said he was “unsure of how many times” he abused his older daughter in Harrison County, but stated the abuse “continued in New Mexico,” court documents say.

Sheckell was arrested Thursday at his home and is at the Harrison County Jail. His trial is set for March 14, 2023.