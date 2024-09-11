Helping woman held hostage, IMPD injures man during shootout

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Police shot a man late Wednesday morning while checking on the welfare of a woman at an apartment complex on the north side of Indianapolis.

Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department has not publicly identified the man, who was last said to be stable after being taken to a hospital.

No one was else was hurt in the police shooting.

According to an IMPD database, 10 police shootings of 11 people had happened through Aug. 23 in 2024. IMPD recorded 18 police shootings of 19 people in 2023.

IMPD officers went just before 11:30 a.m. Wednesday to do the welfare check in the 7800 block of River Road. That’s along the White River in an apartment complex just south of East 79th Street.

A news release issued at 3:20 p.m. Wednesday from IMPD said that, while officers were in route to the apartment, they learned the woman was being held hostage.

At the apartment, officers made attempts to knock on the apartment’s front door and give verbal commands to get the attention of the people inside, the release said.

Eventually, the officers at the front door heard screaming while another officer at the rear of the apartment saw a man inside with a firearm. The officers at the front door then decided to force their way into the apartment “due to the exigent circumstances,” the release said.

A shootout happened as the entering officers were met with gunfire from the man, who was “shot at least once,” the release said.

IMPD’s release also had a photo of the firearm found inside the apartment within feet of the suspect.

A police shooting happened around 11:30 a.m. Sept. 11, 2024, as officers did a welfare check in the 7800 block of River Road in Indianapolis. Police say they found a firearm near the suspect shot. (Provided Photo/Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department)

