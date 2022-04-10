Crime Watch 8

Hendricks County sheriff candidate arrested for OWI

(Provided Photo/Hendricks County Jail)
by: Kyle Bloyd
DANVILLE, Ind. (WISH) — A man running for Hendricks County sheriff has been accused of operating a vehicle while intoxicated.

Terry Judy, 55, is one of three Republicans on the ballot for sheriff in the May primary.

Judy was arrested early Sunday morning by the Danville Metropolitan Police Department.

Online jail records show he was booked around 3 a.m. on preliminary charges of operating a vehicle while intoxicated and operating a vehicle while intoxicated (endangerment).

Judy was a member of the Hendricks County Sheriff’s Office for 33 years before retiring in 2021.

News 8 has reached out to Judy for a statement.

