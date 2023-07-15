Hendricks County Sheriff’s Office investigating homicide near Belleville

Belleville, Ind. (WISH) — The Hendricks County Sheriff’s Office opened a homicide investigation after locating a dead woman inside a Belleville residence Friday.

At 6:24 p.m. Friday, deputies with the Hendricks County Sheriff’s Office responded to a death investigation in the 2100 block of East County Road 600 South in Belleville, Indiana. After arriving, deputies located a dead woman inside the residence.

The woman was identified as Rebecca Maners, 62, of Clayton, Indiana.

The Hendricks County Coroner is assisting the Hendrick’s County Sheriff’s Office with the homicide investigation. Police is asking anyone with information regarding this incident to contact Sergeant Chandler at 317-745-9354.