Henry County Area Drug Task Force arrest 21 during drug arrest sweep

Mugshots of 19 of the 21 people arrested in Henry County for drug-related charges. TOP ROW LEFT TO RIGHT: Mark Addison, Gabrial Buck, Justin Choate, Andrew Craig, Nanny Fannin, Nicholas Folkerth, and Chad Hale. MIDDLE ROW LEFT TO RIGHT: Christian Hamrick, Donnalee Hancock, Joshua Hillman, Brenda Jones, Christopher McGaughey, Feather Neal, Brittney Schroeder, and Joseph Sims. BOTTOM ROW LEFT TO RIGHT: Bridget Strong, Keith Thompson, Jonathan Wilkinson, and Charles York (Provided Photo/Henry County Sheriff's Office)

NEW CASTLE, Ind. (WISH) — The Henry County Area Drug Task Force (ADTF) executed a large-scale drug sweep on local area drug dealers on Friday evening.

Officers with the Henry County Sheriff’s Office, New Castle Police Department, and the Indiana State Police carried out the sweep without incident.

A total of 21 arrests were made during the sweep, including 12 arrests (nine males and three females) for dealing methamphetamine and narcotic drugs. There were a total of 27 counts of dealing ranging from level 5 up to level 2 felonies. There were an additional four arrests for possession, one for criminal mischief and possession of a stolen vehicle, and four others were arrested for miscellaneous criminal activity.

According to the Henry County Sheriff’s Office, the sweep was the result of many months of work and planning by the Henry County Area Drug Task Force.

The ADTF team was assisted by Henry County Jail staff, Henry County Emergency 911 dispatchers, and the Henry County Prosecutor’s Office.