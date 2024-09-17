Search
Here’s what to enjoy at IMPD downtown district’s community day

(Provided Image/IMPD Downtown District Facebook Page)
by: Brittany Noble
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department’s downtown district will host its Community Day and First Responders Appreciation Day event from 11 a.m.-2 p.m. Thursday on Georgia Street.

The event will feature IMPD specialty units including drones, the special weapons and tactics team, police dogs, and cycles.

Visitors can enjoy complimentary food from vendors, live music, and entertainment.

Visitors also can meet members of the Indianapolis Colts cheerleaders and the Indiana Pacemates team, and Rowdie, the Indianapolis Indians mascot.

Hourly door prizes and raffles will be available.

For people interested in pursuing a career in law enforcement, a booth will have information on how to join IMPD.

