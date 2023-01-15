Crime Watch 8

Herman Whitfield III’s family releases new body camera footage from night he died

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The family of Herman Whitfield III has released new body camera footage from the night he died in the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department custody.

According to the family, the new video released Saturday evening shows the unedited version of what happened on April 25.

Due to it’s graphic nature, News 8 is not showing it right now.

Whitfield III died after police used a stun gun to subdue him when police were called to his home on reports of a mental health crisis.

An edited version of the video was released by IMPD in June, but the family claims it created a false narrative of the events that night.

According to the family, this new video shows Whitfield III was restrained face down and claimed he couldn’t breath.

Whitfield III can be heard saying that in the video, and rather than attaching the police the family says Whitfield actively avoided them.

Whitfield III died of cardiac arrest when police tasered him.

His family hopes the footage will prove that Whitfield III’s death was not an accident.

Family of Herman Whitfield, III Releases Body Cam Videos Statement:

“The family of Herman Whitfield III has finally obtained the police body cam videos of their son’s death and is releasing them to the public. This release is in response to IMPD’s prior release of its Critical Incident Video (CIV), which was a selective and biased account of the events. The family believes the entire body cam videos capturing the events of April 25, 2022, leading to Herman’s death should be released. IMPD refused to release the videos, and unsuccessfully sought to keep them away from the family and public. The family successfully obtained a court order requiring the videos to be released to the family and denying the City’s request for a protective order to keep them secret. The family is also releasing a compilation of the six body cam videos, with captioning and IMPD General Orders interspersed. This video counters IMPD’s CIV, which inaccurately stated that Herman was dangerous, was throwing things, and rushed an officer. The body cam videos conclusively show that Herman was vulnerable, unarmed, naked, undergoing a mental health crisis, and never threatened the officers either verbally or physically. Rather than rushing towards an officer, the videos show that Herman was attempting to avoid them, even immediately before he was shot with the taser. The CIV’s false narrative also failed to include what can be heard on the body cam videos, that Herman repeatedly cried out that he couldn’t breathe. The CIV also failed to acknowledge that IMPD’s General Orders require officers to immediately reposition a restrained individual out of a prone position to facilitate breathing and to prevent positional asphyxiation. The officers failed to do this. Herman Whitfield, III, did not present a danger to the officers, and there was no need to taser him. Mr. Whitfield, who was in his family home, needed professional mental health care, not the use of excessive deadly force. Moreover, the officers violated their own training in keeping Mr. Whitfield handcuffed face down after he was restrained; after he told them he couldn’t breathe; and when he was not moving or breathing, which led to this death. As the Marion County Coroner has ruled, Herman’s death was a “Homicide,” caused by “cardiopulmonary arrest in the setting of law enforcement subdual, prone restraint, and conducted electrical weapon use.” The Whitfield family also asks all who can attend to join them at the Justice for Herman Whitfield III Rally, on Martin Luther King Day, January 16, 2023, at noon on Monument Circle, Indianapolis, IN.” The family of Herman Whitfield III

Previous Coverage

Mental health resources