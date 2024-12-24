High police presence after shots fired at Castleton Square Mall

Indianapolis police were sent to a report of shots fired at 8:29 p.m. Dec. 23, 2024, at Castleton Square Mall on East 82nd Street. (WISH Photo)

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Shots were fired Monday night inside Castleton Square Mall as holiday shoppers filled the stores and theater ahead of Christmas, police say.

Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department says no one was hurt, and all shoppers were safely evacuated from the mall.

In a post on the X platform, the department said, “IMPD does not believe there is any public safety threat in or near the mall at this time.”

“IMPD officers will continue to be at the mall for next few hours investigating what led up to shots fired inside the mall.”

An initial post on X said, “IMPD is responding to an incident at Castleton Square Mall. Shoppers can expect a high police presence near the mall and surrounding parking lots. Updates to come.”

IMPD was sent to a report of shots fired at 8:29 p.m. Monday. Indianapolis medics were sent about 5 minutes later on a report of an active shooting.

IMPD had off-duty officers working as security personnel at the mall, 6020 E. 82nd St., when the shots were fired. It was set to close at 9 p.m. Monday.

Police were seeking surveillance footage.

No other details were immediately available.

Indianapolis police were sent to a report of shots fired at 8:29 p.m. Dec. 23, 2024, at Castleton Square Mall on East 82nd Street. (WISH Photo)

Indianapolis police were sent to a report of shots fired at 8:29 p.m. Dec. 23, 2024, at Castleton Square Mall on East 82nd Street. (WISH Photo)

Indianapolis police were sent to a report of shots fired at 8:29 p.m. Dec. 23, 2024, at Castleton Square Mall on East 82nd Street. (WISH Photo)

Indianapolis police were sent to a report of shots fired at 8:29 p.m. Dec. 23, 2024, at Castleton Square Mall on East 82nd Street. (WISH Photo)

Indianapolis police were sent to a report of shots fired at 8:29 p.m. Dec. 23, 2024, at Castleton Square Mall on East 82nd Street. (WISH Photo)

Indianapolis police were sent to a report of shots fired at 8:29 p.m. Dec. 23, 2024, at Castleton Square Mall on East 82nd Street. (WISH Photo)

Indianapolis police were sent to a report of shots fired at 8:29 p.m. Dec. 23, 2024, at Castleton Square Mall on East 82nd Street. (WISH Photo/Reyna Revelle)

Indianapolis police were sent to a report of shots fired at 8:29 p.m. Dec. 23, 2024, at Castleton Square Mall on East 82nd Street. (WISH Photo/Reyna Revelle)