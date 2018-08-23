Hit-and-run suspect fails to appear in court Juana Loa-Nunez (Photo Provided/Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department) [ + - ] Video

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) -- A woman accused of critically injuring an Indianapolis kindergarten teacher in a May 7 hit-and-run did not show up for her Thursday court appearance.

A warrant for Juana Loa-Nunez was issued July 13. According to court records, after Loa-Nunez did not appear in court Thursday afternoon for a final pretrial conference, the court said a warrant against her was still place. Immigration officials in May said Loa-Nunez was in the country illegally.

The 36-year-old Mexican woman is accused of striking 27-year-old teacher Jessica Parks while Parks crossed a street on her way to school. Police say several motorists chased Loa-Nunez’s car and boxed it in to prevent her from fleeing further.

School bus driver and co-worker Van Wilson said he saw Parks take two steps off the sidewalk onto 38th Street when a woman in a light-colored Nissan sedan struck her, knocking her onto the car and to the street. Wilson said his coworker struggled to the sidewalk, and the driver took off.

When Loa-Nunez bonded out of the Marion County Jail, U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement said the Marion County Sheriff's Office, which runs the jail, had not notified the agency of the release. A county spokesperson in Marion County told News 8 that the county notified ICE of a four-hour window to bring in Loa-Nunez, and that ICE did not act.

Parks suffered a broken leg and other injuries. She says she’s grateful to be alive and for the strangers who rushed to her aid. She also says she forgives Loa-Nunez.