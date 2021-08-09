Crime Watch 8

Hogsett to present crime reduction budget to City-County Council Monday

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – On Monday night, Mayor Joe Hogsett will present his crime reduction budget proposal to the City-County Council.

It’s a $3.3 million plan with a goal to reduce crimes and expand community-based programs.

Hogsett said the money will go toward addressing mental health, curbing the recent increase in domestic violence and teaching people across the city to solve problems without violence.

More than half of the money is slated to go to the office of Public Health and Safety. Hogsett said that the money will help with juvenile justice, domestic violence and conflict resolution.

The plan will also use community partners to focus on areas of food security, offender re-entry and homelessness. Plus, some money will go to the police department’s technology and data analysis capabilities.

The mayor said the plan will hopefully get to the root of gun violence in Indianapolis and will pay off in the long run.

“It will focus on conflict resolution, skills for all ages at all levels because you just can’t solve issues by pulling out guns and shooting each other,” said Hogsett.

On Monday, the mayor is also expected to present a comprehensive fiscal package to the council with his 2022 City-County budget proposal and detail how the American Rescue Plan funds might be used.

The council meeting is scheduled for 7 p.m.