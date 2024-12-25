Holiday gathering turns tragic: Shooting leaves woman dead, 4 others injured

Video without audio is from the crime scene. Reports coming up on News 8 at 5 p.m. and 6 p.m., which can be watched online.

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A woman died, another adult was critically hurt, and three more adults were stable after a shooting during a holiday gathering Wednesday afternoon at a house on the city’s northeast side.

Indianapolis police Officer Tommy Thompson says a person of interest, who was not shot, was taken to a hospital.

Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department officers were sent just before 12:30 p.m. Wednesday to the shooting at a house in the 6400 block of Meadowlark Drive. That’s a few blocks east of the intersection of 42nd Street and Arlington Avenue in the Devington neighborhood.

Three of the adults shot were found at the home, and two other adults shot went to medical facilities on their own.

Thompson said in an impromptu news conference about two hours after the shooting, “First, let me start off with saying how tragic this incident is. Again, we’re on on Christmas Day, another shooting, and a family involved.”

A disturbance at the holiday gathering led to the shooting, Thompson said.

Officers arrived to find a woman shot outside the house. Officers then worked to confirm no one was actively shooting.

Upon entering the home, they found two adults shot in the back of the home. One of those adults was the woman who died.

Another adult shot at the home “self-transported” to a hospital, he said.

Another adult shot had walked into a medical clinic at 86th Street and Allisonville Road about 1 p.m. Wednesday, and from there was transported to a hospital.

Police had not public shared by midafternoon the genders of some of the adults shot. None of the names of the people shot have been publicly shared.

It also was unclear which adults were in the health conditions that police had shared.

Thompson said children in their teens and early teens were in the home during the shooting, and they were unharmed physically. He declined to disclose how many children were in the home.

Thompson condemned the continuing gun violence in Indianapolis during the impromptu news conference.

Police say the incident on Meadowlark was not connected to a shooting that happened around 11:30 a.m. Wednesday in the 4400 block of North Kitley Avenue. The two addresses are less than a half-mile apart.

No additional information was immediately available.

Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department officers were sent just before 12:30 p.m. Dec. 25, 2024, to a shooting at a house in the 6400 block of Meadowlark Drive. (WISH Photo)

