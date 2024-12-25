Holiday gathering turns tragic: Shooting leaves woman dead, 5 others injured

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A woman died, a man was critically hurt, and four other adults were injured after a shooting at a holiday gathering Wednesday afternoon inside a house on the city’s northeast side.

A person of interest, who was not shot, was taken to a hospital with injuries not believed to be life-threatening, police say.

Police had initially said five adults in total were shot, but reported Wednesday night that that they’d learned a sixth adult who was shot had walked into a hospital.

Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department officers were sent just before 12:30 p.m. Wednesday to the shooting at a house in the 6400 block of Meadowlark Drive. That’s a few blocks east of the intersection of 42nd Street and Arlington Avenue in the Devington neighborhood.

A news release issued Wednesday night said the holiday gathering involved family and friends.

In an impromptu news conference about two hours after the shooting, Officer Tommy Thompson said in an impromptu news conference about two hours after the shooting, “First, let me start off with saying how tragic this incident is. Again, we’re on on Christmas Day, another shooting, and a family involved.”

A disturbance at the holiday gathering led to the shooting, Thompson said.

Officers arrived to find a woman shot outside the house, and she and a man “self-transported” from the home to a hospital. They were last reported to be stable.

Officers then worked to confirm no one was actively shooting.

Upon entering the home, officers found four uninjured children in front living room, and a man and a woman each shot in a back room of the home. The man and woman were taken from the home to a hospital. The woman later died. The man was last reported to be stable.

Later, police learned, a man shot at the home had walked into a medical clinic at 86th Street and Allisonville Road about 1 p.m. Wednesday. He was transported from the clinic to a hospital, where he was last reported to be in critical condition.

Even later in the day, a man shot at the house walked into Eskenazi Hospital, police said in the updated news release issued Wednesday night. That man’s condition was not immediately available.

The Wednesday night news release said, “A total of six (6) victims with injuries consistent with a gunshot wound(s). – Four (4) self-transported to area hospitals; Three (3) to Eskenazi Hospital and one (1) to St. Vincent Hospital. The two (2) victims located within the residence were transported to Methodist Hospital by EMS.”

Police found a firearm inside the house.

None of the names of the people shot or the person of interest have been publicly shared.

IMPD says the Marion County Coroner’s Office will determine the cause and manner of death of the woman, and confirm her identity.

Thompson condemned the continuing gun violence in Indianapolis during the impromptu news conference. “I cannot reiterate how tragic this is for these children that were in this home and had to experience this event on a holiday, I cannot express that we have to do better to stop the gun violence and bringing guns into homes, guns into businesses, guns on our streets, to use them in this manner.”

Anyone with information was asked to call Detective Larry Craciunoiu at 317-327-3475 or e-mail the detective at larry.craciunoiu@indy.gov.

Police say the incident on Meadowlark was not connected to a shooting that happened around 11:30 a.m. Wednesday in the 4400 block of North Kitley Avenue. The two addresses are less than a half-mile apart.

News 8’s Garrett Bergquist contributed to this article.

Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department officers were sent just before 12:30 p.m. Dec. 25, 2024, to a shooting at a house in the 6400 block of Meadowlark Drive. (WISH Photo)

Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department officers were sent just before 12:30 p.m. Dec. 25, 2024, to a shooting at a house in the 6400 block of Meadowlark Drive. (WISH Photo)

Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department officers were sent just before 12:30 p.m. Dec. 25, 2024, to a shooting at a house in the 6400 block of Meadowlark Drive. (WISH Photo)