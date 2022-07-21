Crime Watch 8

Homeless man arrested after being accused of stealing school bus, trying to sexually assault teen

MARION, Ind. (WISH) — Police in Marion have arrested a man accused of stealing a school bus before breaking into a residence and trying to sexually assault a teen.

The Marion Police Department has arrested 35-year-old Zachary Case in the case. Online jail records list Case as homeless.

According to police, dispatchers received a call around 3:45 a.m. Thursday from the 1100 block of East 32nd Street. Dispatchers could hear a woman screaming and a man in the background. When officers arrived, they also heard a woman screaming and said Case tried to run away. Officers chased him and attempted to use a stun gun.

Police say an officer was hit multiple times in the face and Case tried to take the officer’s gun.

Investigators say another officer arrived with a police dog, which was used to catch Case.

Officers believe Case cornered the woman in an attempt to sexually assault her. Another man in the residence tried to stop Case. Police say Case also attacked that man.

Case was arrested on preliminary charges of: