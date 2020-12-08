Homeless man arrested after three people stabbed on near east side

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department has arrested a man after three people were stabbed on the near east side on Monday morning.

IMPD arrested 34-year-old Kyle Neely in the case. A police report obtained by News 8 lists Neely as homeless.

Police were called to the 300 block of N. Arsenal Ave. just before 9:30 a.m. on Monday.

Police said three people were found stabbed inside of an apartment.

The police report said Neely was taken into custody after returning to the scene.

Police described the conditions of the three victims as stable. One was initially described as critical.

IMPD originally stated via email that four people were stabbed. An officer on the scene later told a News 8 photographer that three people were stabbed.

Online jail records say Neely faces one count of aggravated battery and two counts of battery with a deadly weapon.

News 8 has reached out to the Marion County Prosecutor’s Office for more information.

According to online court records, Neely has past convictions or guilty pleas for intimidation, auto theft, escape, unlawful possession of a syringe, possession of a controlled substance, criminal confinement, forgery, burglary, battery and theft.