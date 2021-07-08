Crime Watch 8

Homeless man arrested for woman’s murder in Marion

MARION, Ind. (WISH) — A homeless man has been arrested in connection with the Wednesday night murder of a woman on the city’s south side, police said.

Marion Police Department went to a shots fired call about 9:55 p.m. Wednesday at a home in the 3600 block of South Nebraska Street. That’s southeast of McCulloch Junior High School.

Kemuel Eliyahu Shem, 24, told police he’d picked up a rifle and begun to exit the home when he stumbled and the rifle fired. The round struck Gracie Thomas, 36, who was outside the home. Thomas died a few minutes later.

Shem faces preliminary charges of homicide, criminal recklessness with a deadly weapon, and pointing a firearm, according to Marion police. Police were continuing to investigate the matter, but Shem early Thursday was booked into the Grant County Jail on a $30,005 cash bond. Jail records showed he is homeless.

No online court records had been posted by Thursday afternoon for Shem.