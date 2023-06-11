Search
Homeless man in serious condition after south side shooting

by: Jay Adkins
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A homeless man is in serious condition after being shot on the city’s south side, police say.

At 9:34 p.m. Saturday, officers with the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department responded to a report of a person shot near the intersection of Lincoln Street and South East Street, just north of Garfield Park.

When officers arrived, they located a man with gunshot wounds. The man was taken to a local hospital in serious condition.

The man’s identity was not made available by IMPD.

Investigators believe the man was leaving a homeless camp when someone shot him near the intersection.

No arrests have been made and IMPD did not share any details on possible suspects.

