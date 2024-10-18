Homeless man sentenced to 87 years for 2020 attacks in downtown Indianapolis

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A 42-year-old homeless man was sentenced to 87 years in prison for violently attacking multiple women in downtown Indianapolis in 2020.

The Marion County Prosecutor’s Office announced Friday that Victor Johnson was sentenced to 87 years in prison for the 2020 violent attacks of multiple women in downtown Indianapolis. In September, Johnson was convicted of several charges, including attempted murder and attempted rape.

Johnson was convicted of the following charges:

Attempted Murder

Attempted Rape

Two counts of Criminal Confinement

Aggravated Battery

Battery by Means of a Deadly Weapon

Four counts of Intimidation

One count of Battery Resulting in Moderate Bodily Injury

Criminal Confinement

Battery

On June 17, 2020, shortly before 5 p.m., an Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department officer responded to an apartment complex in the 900 block of Fayette Street on reports that an unidentified man had just attacked a woman. The man fled the scene when he heard the victim’s friend calling 911. They told the officer that he was wearing a black shirt, khaki pants, and a grey hat.

On June 17, 2020, around 6 p.m. another woman reported that she had been attacked in a parking lot near the intersection of New York and Alabama Street by an unknown man wearing a black shirt, khaki pants, and a black hat wielding a knife. Witnesses told investigators they heard the woman scream for help, and saw the man holding the knife and fleeing the scene.

On June 18, 2020, Indiana State Police and Capitol officers were dispatched to Veterans Memorial Plaza in reference to an aggravated battery in progress with multiple people injured. Dispatched advised that the suspect was wearing khaki pants, armed with a knife, and had attacked multiple women at the scene.

In all three incidents, the suspect attacked three women after they refused his advances. He punched and kicked the women before running away.

Shortly thereafter, in the area of Walnut and Illinois Street, the suspect attacked another woman who was on the Indianapolis Cultural Trail. According to investigators, the suspect approached her and said, “I just want to spend fifteen minutes with you.” The woman backed away and he then got angry, pulled out a knife, and stabbed the woman multiple times before running away.

She was then able to scream for help, and a witness chased the suspect and physically detained him until officers arrived on scene. Ultimately, the officers identified the suspect as Victor Johnson.

The three women who were attacked at the Veterans Memorial Plaza individually identified Johnson as the man who attacked them.