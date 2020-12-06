Crime Watch 8

Homicide investigation underway after gunshot victim walks into hospital, dies

by: Staff Reports
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – A homicide investigation is underway on the city’s near east side after a person died.

According to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department, on Dec. 5, just before 8:30 a.m., officers were called to an area hospital. Police responded after a gunshot victim walked into the medical facility.

The victim later died of their injuries.

While investigating, officers were able to determine that the shooting took place in the 600 block of North Colorado Avenue.

No victim or suspect information has been released.

Anyone with information on this deadly incident is asked to contact IMPD at 317-327-3475.

