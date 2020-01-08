Homicide investigation underway after vehicle slams into garage

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department is investigating a homicide on the near southeast side.

According to IMPD, on Jan. 6, officers were called to a residence in the 2800 block of Hervey Street for a reported vehicle crash.

After arriving on the scene, officers discovered that a vehicle had crashed through a garage at that residence and struck another vehicle already in the garage.

Police also found 45-year-old Adrian Alexander dead in the driver’s seat of the car that went through the garage.

Anyone with information on this deadly incident should contact Crime Stoppers at 317-262-8477.