Homicide investigation underway after victim found dead on southeast side

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A homicide investigation is underway after a male victim was found dead on the city’s southeast side Thursday afternoon.

According to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department, officers were called to the 1500 block of Dawson Street just after 3 p.m. Thursday on reports of a possibly deceased male.

Officers located the male victim and pronounced him dead at the scene. Police said the victim sustained trauma to his body. Authorities have not identified the victim.

Homicide investigators were called to the scene to gather evidence.

Authorities are asking anyone with information about the incident to call the IMPD Homicide Office at 317-327-3475 or Crime Stoppers of Central Indiana at 317-262-TIPS.