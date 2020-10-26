Crime Watch 8

Homicide investigation underway in Anderson

by: Staff Reports
ANDERSON, Ind. (WISH) – Police in Anderson are investigating a weekend homicide, according to the department.

Police said officers were called to the 1400 block of Forkner Street on Sunday, Oct. 25 just before 8:30 p.m.

After arriving on the scene, officers located the woman who had been shot multiple times.

No victim or suspect information has been released.

There have been no arrests made, according to the police.

Anyone with information on the fatal shooting is asked to contact the Anderson Police Department at 765-648-6730.

