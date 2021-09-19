Crime Watch 8

Homicide investigation underway on east side

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A homicide investigation is underway on the east side, Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department said Sunday.

Police say officers were dispatched to the 2800 block of Moore Avenue around 3:30 a.m. on a report of a woman lying in an alley. They located a woman with undisclosed trauma who was pronounced dead.

No additional information about the victim or a possible suspect was available.

The Marion County Coroner’s Office will determine the manner and cause of death.

Anyone with information about this incident should call Detective Michael Wright at the IMPD Homicide Office at 317-327-3475 or e-mail the detective at Michael.Wright@indy.gov. Those wishing to remain anonymous can call Crime Stoppers of Central Indiana at 317-262-8477.