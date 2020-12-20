Crime Watch 8

Homicide investigation underway on near south side

by: Staff Reports
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – One person is dead after a Sunday morning shooting on the city’s near south side, according to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department.

Just before 4:30 a.m., officers were called to the 600 block of Cottage Avenue for a report of a person shot.

After arriving on the scene, the victim, who was suffering from a gunshot wound, was located.

The victim was taken to a nearby hospital for treatment. However, they died at the hospital.

No suspect or victim information has been released.

Anyone with information on this fatal shooting is asked to contact Crime Stoppers at 317-327-3475.

