Crime Watch 8

Homicide may be ‘possible defense of third party individual’

Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department was called shortly before 3:30 a.m. Aug. 29, 2021, to a report of a person shot in the 500 block of Eugene Street. (WISH Photo)

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A homicide early Sunday morning may be “a possible defense of a third party individual,” police said in a brief on the case.

Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department was called shortly before 3:30 a.m. Sunday to a report of a person shot in the 500 block of Eugene Street. That’s in a residential area west of the West 29th Street exit for I-65 on the near-northeast side.

Officers found a man with a gunshot wound. He was taken to a hospital in critical condition, but died shortly after arriving there, IMPD said. His name is being withheld until the Marion County Coroner’s Office can notify family members.

A person of interest, who was not identified, is speaking with homicide detectives. The brief on the case did not say criminal charges have been filed.

The shooting was an isolated incident, IMPD said.

Police provided no additional information about what may have led to the shooting.

Anyone with information should contact homicide detective Christopher Winter at at 317-327-3475 or at Christopher.Winter@indy.gov.