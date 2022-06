Crime Watch 8

Homicide takes place inside Marion County Adult Detention Center

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department detectives responded to a homicide that took place inside the Marion County Adult Detention Center Sunday around 10:15 p.m.

Upon initial investigation, detectives believe that the homicide was a result of one male inmate assaulting another male inmate.

The Adult Detention Center is located at 695 Justice Way.

This story will be updated as more information is gathered.