‘Honoring the Fallen’: Master Trooper James Bailey

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — In March, Indiana State Police Master Trooper James Bailey was killed trying to stop a vehicle during a chase on I-69 in Dekalb County.

Trooper Bailey was a cancer survivor who spent his life-saving others, and his greatest joy was being a dad.

Bailey, 50, was beloved in Garrett. His funeral — where hundreds of people paid their final respects — was fittingly in the high school gym where he grew up.

He served with Indiana State Police for more than 15 years. While on the force, he earned multiple awards for his service.

His friends say his dream was to be a state trooper but his most beloved role was as a dad.

Friends say his wife, Amy, and his two kids, Joespeh and Sophia, were his world.

Rob Bell, a friend of James Bailey, said, “Sophia and Joseph, I hope you know that you are the best of your dad and mom all wrapped in one. And I hope all three of you always know that you were the most important thing in his life.”

Bailey survived cancer three times and never let it slow him down.

Even when he was in pain, fellow troopers say he preserved to protect all of us.

Bailey was named ISP Trooper of the Year for the Fort Wayne District in 2012.