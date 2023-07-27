‘Honoring the Fallen’: Trooper Aaron Smith

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Trooper Aaron Smith was a young husband.

He had lived a life of service with so many more promising years ahead of him. At just 33-years-old, Trooper Smith had already accomplished so much. A member of the National Guard, an Indiana State Trooper for the past four-and-a-half years, and a husband to his wife, Megan.

“I have thought about Aaron’s life, and his service to his country and fellow human beings,” said Christopher Marlin, a pastor. “It made me ask ‘how much more could have been done for others if his life had lasted 80 or 90 years?”

On June 28, Smith raced to get ahead of a high speed chase in Plainfield, running into the highway to lay down stop sticks. Now, a family and community mourn the loss of a loved one, and the life that could be.

“I just hope that they know that a lot of people are praying for them and that our hearts and our prayers are with them,” said Brian Wells, pastor of Christ’s Church. “Their community loves them and wants to support them, and if they need anything, they can reach out to our church or many others.”

Smith received both police and military honors.

“It was one of the most gut-wrenching moments in my lifetime,” said Indiana State Police Superintendent Doug Carter. “Megan made a comment that she knows where Aaron is and she does not think he would want to come back.”

“She does not think he would want to come back because he is now in the presence of God.”

Now, he rests alongside his fellow heroes at Crown Hill Cemetery.