Howard County inmate found unresponsive inside cell
KOKOMO, Ind. (WISH) — A death investigation is underway at the Howard County jail after an inmate was found unresponsive Monday morning inside his cell.
According to a news release from the Howard County Sheriff’s Office, correctional officers were passing out breakfast trays at 7:15 a.m. to inmates when they found inmate Leroy Anderson, of South Carolina, unconscious and unresponsive inside his cell.
Anderson was transported to Ascension St. Vincent Kokomo. Despite medics’ life-saving measures, at 7:54 a.m., he was pronounced deceased.
The Howard County Coroner’s Office will be conducting an autopsy on Tuesday.
Anyone with information should contact Detective Scott Waymire at 765-614-3463.
