Howard County deputies searching for person of interest in residential fire death investigation

KOKOMO, Ind. (WISH) — Deputies with the Howard County Sheriff’s Office are searching for a person of interest in a residential fire death that occurred on Monday.

At 12:30 p.m. Monday, the Howard County 911 Dispatch Center received a report of a possible residential fire in the 3000 block East on County Road 300 South. The caller stated that there was smoke coming out of the home and that they were unsure if anyone was inside. Firefighters with the Kokomo Fire Department, Harrison Volunteer Fire Department, and Taylor Volunteer Fire Department were dispatched to the scene, along with members of the Howard County Emergency Management Agency.

After arriving to the scene, firefighters with the Kokomo Fire Department located a person inside the residence and extinguished the fire. The person found was pronounced dead on the scene by medics from Community Howard Regional Hospital. An autopsy has been has been scheduled by the Howard County Coroner’s Office. Officials are still investigating this incident and will release the identity of the victim after their family has been notified of their death.

The Howard County Sheriff’s Office is seeking the public’s help in locating 44-year-old Curtis L. Freeman. Freeman is a person of interest in this investigation, and he is known to be homeless. Investigators ask that anyone with information on Freeman’s whereabouts contact Detective Shirey at 765-614-1105, call the Howard County Dispatch Center at 765-457-1105, or submit a tip using the Howard County Sheriff’s Office mobile app, or at the Howard County Sheriff’s Office website.