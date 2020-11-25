Crime Watch 8

Howard County homicide investigation underway

Photo of Christopher Rucker. (Provided Photo/HCSO)
HOWARD COUNTY, Ind. (WISH) – A homicide investigation is underway in Howard County, according to the Howard County Sheriff’s Office.

On Nov. 23, deputies were called to the area of 500 East and 100 North for a report of an unconscious and unresponsive person.

After arriving on the scene, deputies discovered the individual, who was soon after pronounced dead.

The victim has been identified as 27-year-old Christopher Rucker, deputies said.

The Howard County Coroner’s Officer determined his death to be the result of a gunshot wound.

Anyone with information on this case is asked to contact the Howard County Sheriff’s Office at 765-614-3372.

