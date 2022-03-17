Crime Watch 8

Howard County Jail inmate charged with murder of Kokomo man

An arrest warrant was issued for Jonathan Capers on March 15, 2022. (Provided Photo/Kokomo Police Department)

KOKOMO, Ind. (WISH) — A 31-year-old Kokomo man incarcerated in the Howard County Jail is charged with the February murder of another Kokomo man.

Kokomo Police Department says an arrest warrant was issued Tuesday for Jonathan Capers, who is in jail on an unrelated case.

Izjohn Trice, 25, was shot at a residence in the 1600 block of North Wabash Street. He died at Ascension St. Vincent Kokomo on Feb. 23, 2022.

Anyone with information about the incident should contact Bruce Rood (#332) by calling 765-456-7332 or sending an email to brood@cityofkokomo.org.

Tips can also be delivered by calling the Kokomo Police Department hotline at 765-456-7017 and Crime Stoppers of Central Indiana at 317-262-8477.